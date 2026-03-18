SSP Doon reviews law & order situation, directs strict action against, drugs, illegal mining

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Mar: Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobal held a detailed review of the law and order situation in the district, today, and expressed strong displeasure over laxity in curbing drug-related activities and delays in police functioning. He also issued strict directions to Station House Officers (SHOs) to take action against criminals. Taking serious note of complaints emerging from various police station areas regarding the sale and consumption of narcotics, the SSP directed all the SHOs to initiate strict and effective action against those involved in drug trafficking and warned that any negligence in this regard would invite disciplinary proceedings.

The SSP also took a firm stand on delays in registration of First Information Reports (FIRs). It may be reminded that, that the SHO of Ranipokhri, Vikendra Kumar, was also suspended for negligence in registering an FIR. Furthermore, in cases where investigations have been found pending unnecessarily for more than one year, orders have been issued to initiate inquiries against the investigating officers, indicating a zero-tolerance approach towards procedural delays.

Expressing concern over complaints related to overloading of vehicles and illegal mining, Dobal today directed all the SHOs to take immediate and strict action against the offenders operating within their respective jurisdictions. He clearly stated that any complaint of overloading or illegal mining would lead to accountability being fixed on the SHOs concerned and that appropriate action would follow in cases of inaction or complicity.

The SSP also issued clear instructions to them to act decisively in cases of land fraud and illegal encroachment. The SSP directed that the gangs involved in illegal land encroachment be identified and proceeded against in accordance with law. He further warned that in case of any instance of police collusion in such cases comes to light, strict legal action would be taken not only against the accused but also against the police station and outpost in-charges.

Adopting a tough stance on preventive policing, the SSP expressed serious objection to the fact that, barring Doiwala police station, no other police station had taken effective preventive action under the Arms Act and the Gambling Act. He issued a strict warning to all the SHOs to ensure proactive action against individuals involved in possession of illegal arms and activities such as gambling and betting within their jurisdictions.

Later, speaking to the media, Dobal stated that all the officers present at the meeting were given clear directions that indifference towards duties and negligence in policing will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He emphasised that, in addition to departmental action against erring personnel, accountability of the station in-charge and supervisory officers would also be fixed, reinforcing the message of strict discipline and responsibility within the police force.