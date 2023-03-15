Case registered against 193 for irregularities in Nanda Gaura Scheme

By Arun Pratap Singh

Bhararisain (Gairsain), 14 Mar: A case was today registered against 193 people accused of rigging the Nanda Gaura scheme . Charges have been framed under various sections including 420 of the IPC against the accused. The police has taken this action on the instructions of Women Welfare Minister Rekha Arya. Minister Rekha Arya had recently ordered investigation into the allegations of rigging of the Nanda Gaura Scheme . As per the charges framed, funds were provided to the ineligible beneficiaries by the officials under the Nanda Gaura scheme . Cases have been registered both against the officials who were involved in this illegal activity as well as against the beneficiaries who had availed the benefits despite being ineligible. The Minister has also directed that the certificates of all the girls taking advantage of the scheme should also be checked, so that no ineligible girl is able to avail the benefits of the scheme . The irregularities are mostly related to Haridwar district. In the financial year 2022-23, 70 out of total 1328 applications submitted to get benefits of the scheme on the basis of birth and 123 out of total 4174 applications to get benefits on the basis of 12th pass, income certificates were tampered with. Chief Development Officer Haridwar has cancelled these applications in which tampering was detected in the income certificates.