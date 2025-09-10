Central team assesses monsoon damage in Pauri Garhwal

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pauri, 9 Sep: The central inter-ministerial team constituted by the Government of India touring the state currently today visited Pauri Garhwal district to conduct an on-ground inspection of the disaster-affected areas. The objective of the visit is to scientifically assess the damage caused by the natural calamity during the monsoon in Uttarakhand.

During the inspection, the team visited Sainji village in Pauri tehsil and interacted with the villagers, directly observing the relief work, needs, and problems. The team conducted a thorough study of the damage to houses, roads, bridges, public buildings, drinking water schemes, power lines, agricultural land, crops, livestock, livelihood resources, and individual losses. During the inspection, the team also gathered information about the food, drinking water, medical aid, temporary shelters, rescue operations, and other basic services provided during the disaster. They also reviewed a drone survey of the damage in the village. The team lauded and expressed satisfaction with the swift action taken by the administration in relief operations.

The team leader, Joint Secretary R Prasanna, stated that the inspection was carried out to factually assess the actual damage caused by the disaster and to submit a detailed report to the Central Government. He said that effective steps would be taken to normalise life and reconstruct the affected areas.

On this occasion, District Magistrate Swati S Bhadoria shared that necessary decisions would be taken by the Central Government based on the report submitted by the team. This effort will accelerate the reconstruction work by increasing coordination between the Central and State Governments.

The other members of the team included Deputy Director Vikas Sachan, Chief Engineer Pankaj Singh, Finance Director Shailesh Kumar, Additional District Magistrate Anil Garbyal, District Development Officer Manvinder Kaur, Police Circle Officer Trivendra Singh Rana, and other concerned departmental officials were present on the occasion.