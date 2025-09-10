Administration committed to safe education-friendly environment: Savin Bansal

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Sep: District Magistrate Savin Bansal today inspected the day-care centre located at Survey Chowk here and reviewed the facilities. He also took stock of the amenities provided at the centre and sought information about the childcare and nutrition arrangements. Bansal also issued instructions to upgrade the centre with modern technology.

On the occasion, the DM stated that children are the future of society, and the administration is committed to providing them with a safe and educational environment.

The DM instructed that this day-care centre in the middle of the city should be equipped with modern facilities so that working mothers and women in the city can benefit from it. He said that the centre should be provided smart TVs, educational comics for children, books, a whiteboard, a library corner, and child-friendly furniture so that children remain engaged in educational and other activities while playing. He said that a budget from the District Plan has been approved on the spot to meet these needs of the centre. He instructed the officials of the Child Development Department to make a list of everything needed for the modern day-care centre.

Bansal reminded that last year, 58 Anganwadi centres were upgraded with LPG and electricity connections, child-friendly furniture, digital learning facilities, library corners, and educational paintings. This year, 150 Anganwadi centres in the district are being upgraded.

During the inspection, the DM also observed that this facility is very useful for working mothers and women. He directed the officials concerned to ensure a safe environment, nutritious food, sports material, and early education activities for the children at the day-care centre.

He also issued directions to the officials to pay special attention to cleanliness and safety. He also emphasised ensuring childcare by trained staff. He said that this facility would make it easier for working mothers to carry out their duties and would also help in the proper development of children.

The DM asked the reason for the low number of staff and children at the centre. In response, he was informed that this centre is a modern Anganwadi centre as well as a day-care. The recruitment of urban Anganwadi workers is proposed at the directorate level, and the availability of staff will increase the facilities as well as the number of children. Bansal said that he would correspond with the Director of the Child Development Department to increase the staff at the centre.

Chief Development Officer Abhinav Shah and CDPO Dr Shikha Kandwal were among those present on the occasion.