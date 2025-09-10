Australia India Film Council condemns Anti-Indian Sentiments

Garhwal Post Bureau

Melbourne, 9 Sep: The Australia India Film Council (AIFC) has strongly condemned the recent anti-Indian rhetoric from Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price suggesting Indian migrants are being used as a vote bank. These are divisive comments which are deeply insulting to a community that has contributed enormously to Australia’s cultural, social, and economic fabric.

The statements by a Senator of a mainstream political party are particularly confounding when viewed against the backdrop of the Liberal leaders who once stood shoulder‑to‑shoulder with Bollywood icons—laughing for the cameras, praising India’s cultural power, and seeking political capital. Now, to demonise Indian Australians as a “voting block”? That is a theatre everybody sees through.

Indian Australians are not props for political campaigns, nor are they a monolithic voting bloc. They are business leaders, doctors, artists, teachers, filmmakers, and everyday Australians who enrich this nation in countless ways. They are also at the heart of the Australia–India relationship, building bridges of trade, culture, and creativity—bridges the AIFC is proud to strengthen through film and media partnerships. AIFC acknowledges and appreciates the support for the Australian-Indian community in subsequent statements from coalition members. However, dodging accountability and Senator Price’s refusal to provide a direct apology makes these efforts to mend bridges feel quite hollow. AIFC is further concerned by the LNP’s decision to platform Senator Price as a headline speaker at a fundraiser merely days after her reprehensible comments.

AIFC has reiterated and reminded Senator Price of the long history of bipartisan support at local, state and federal levels for the significant contribution made by the Indian diaspora in Australia. Nor should it be something that the Australian-Indian community (or any diverse community for that matter) should have to prove.

“Selfies with Bollywood stars—then slurs about ‘voting banks’? That’s not leadership, it’s convenient hypocrisy at worst and fodder for comedy at its best. We demand leadership not divisive entertainment from our politicians” said Australian Film Maker and Chair of Australia India Film Council Anupam Sharma.

Dr Vikrant Kishore, filmmaker, academic (PhD, RMIT), journalist, and AIFC board member: “Migrants like us contribute through culture, creativity, community, and business… the very diversity politicians exploit one day and attack the next.”

Julie Marlow, Vice‑Chair, AIFC (former head of Film Victoria): “AIFC particularly would like to draw attention to how Indian Australian film linkages have contributed to tourism and overseas education, and promoted Australia to one of the biggest consumer groups in the world.”

‘It is sad that we have to remind some so-called leaders about the basic facts and obvious contributions of Australian of Indian origin,” Anupam Sharma added.

“The box office success of Indian films in Australia consistently punches far above the size of the Indian community here. Distributors and theatres know these films draw audiences well beyond the diaspora, keeping screens full and revenue flowing. Indian cinema is not a niche—it’s a vital driver of the Australian screen economy,” Achala Datar Distribution Executive and Board Member of AIFC added.

The AIFC has reaffirmed its mission to champion collaboration, inclusion, and cultural exchange between Australia and India. It has rejected any attempt to reduce this proud community to a stereotype or a political tool. Anti-Indian sentiment has no place in modern Australia.

Diversity is not a slogan; it is Australia’s lived strength and AIFC will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with fellow Australians in defence of multicultural values and against bigotry.