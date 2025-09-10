Minister Ganesh Joshi inspects venue preparations for ‘Shaheed Samman Ceremony’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Lansdowne, 9 Sep: Sainik Kalyan Minister Ganesh Joshi visited Lansdowne today to inspect the venue for the upcoming ‘Shaheed Samman Ceremony’ scheduled to be held on 5 October. During the inspection, he directed officials to ensure that all preparations are completed within the stipulated time and that the dignity and grandeur of the event are maintained.

Following the inspection, the Minister also chaired a review meeting on the preparations for the Shaheed Samman Ceremony and Shaheed Samman Yatra 2.0. He instructed officers to complete all necessary works within the prescribed deadlines.

The Minister stated that soil from the courtyards of 1,734 martyrs of the state has already been brought to the Sainya Dham. However, around 71 martyrs had been missed in the earlier phase. To collect the sacred soil from their homes, the second phase of the Shaheed Samman Yatra will be organised from 22 September to 4 October.

He further stated that, after this yatra, the Shaheed Samman Ceremony will be organised in Lansdowne on 5 October, during which the families of martyrs will be felicitated with commemorative copper plaques (Tamrapatras). Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will attend the event as the Chief Guest.

Minister Joshi emphasised that the state government has decided to bring the soil from the courtyards of the martyrs who were missed earlier and include it at the Sainya Dham before its inauguration. This, he said, reflects the government’s deep commitment to honouring the martyrs and their families.

Present on the occasion were Brigadier Vinod Singh Negi, Commandant, Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre; Brigadier Amritlal (Retd), Director, Sainik Kalyan Department; Pauri District Magistrate Girish Gunwant; SDM Shalini; District Sainik Kalyan Officer VP Bhatt; along with senior army officers and district administration officials.