Multiple dimensions to India’s internal security: Union Minister Manohar Lal

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 10 Sep: The seventh edition of the book, “Challenges to Internal Security of India”, authored by former DGP of Uttarakhand and present Vice-Chancellor of the Sports University of Haryana, Rai, Sonipat, Prof Ashok Kumar, was successfully released on Tuesday at Hansraj College, University of Delhi.

The Chief Guest on the occasion, Union Minister of Power and Urban Development, Manohar Lal, termed the book as essential from the perspective of national importance. He stated that India’s internal security is influenced by multiple dimensions, and this book would serve as a guiding resource for students, civil services aspirants, and policymakers. He further emphasised that internal security is not limited to India alone but has both national and international relevance.

Highlighting the responsibility of every citizen, the Minister remarked that awareness among common people is as important as government efforts, since the state alone cannot fight serious challenges such as terrorism, naxalism, drug trafficking, and illegal infiltration. He noted that the government has effectively controlled challenges in Kashmir, the Northeast, and naxal-affected regions. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Red Fort address at which illegal infiltration was underscored, Manohar Lal said it is evident that this is not merely an administrative issue, but a matter deeply linked with the country’s security and development.

Expressing confidence in India’s resolve, he added that the most crucial role lies with the youth, on whose shoulders rests the vision of a developed India. He urged young citizens not to look at the book merely as an examination guide but to broaden their perspective on national security, adopt discipline and responsibility in life, and actively contribute to nation-building. On this occasion, he also paid floral tribute before the statues of Swami Dayanand and Mahatma Hansraj.

Author Prof Ashok Kumar, former DGP of Uttarakhand and current Vice-Chancellor of Sports University of Haryana, said that the book primarily deals with serious issues like Kashmir, Naxalism, and terrorism. “National security cannot be left solely to the police or armed forces. This book became the number one choice among UPSC aspirants and has been widely discussed. Its popularity grew to such an extent that portions of it were directly adopted as study material by many. With every edition, we tried to add new and relevant content. The seventh and latest edition is special as it directly connects the subject with contemporary developments,” he added.

A special address was delivered by Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Special Commissioner (Crime), Delhi Police, who spoke about the evolving nature of security challenges based on his practical experiences.

Also present were Lalit Singh, Managing Director, McGraw Hill India; Prof (Dr) Rama, Principal of Hansraj College; former DGP, Haryana, Manoj Yadav; former IPS officer SK Bhagat (RPF, Uttarakhand); former DG Namami Gange, G Ashok; former BSF IG SP Singh; Dr Rajesh Mohan; Dr Prabhansu Ojha; along with a large gathering of scholars, academicians, police officers, and students.