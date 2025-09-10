Tour operators declared brand ambassadors of state tourism at UTTARA Conference

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Sep: “Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is a land that attracts the highest number of tourists and pilgrims to its diverse tourism and religious destinations throughout the year. Currently, tour operators and travel agencies run their offices mainly from Delhi, where they also deduct GST. However, since the travel is for Uttarakhand, the GST should also be credited to Uttarakhand. Therefore, tour operators and travel agencies should establish offices in Uttarakhand as well, so that the state receives the benefit of GST.”

These remarks were made by State Tourism, Culture, and Religious Affairs Minister, Satpal Maharaj, while addressing tour operators, tourism professionals, entrepreneurs, and representatives of various organisations at the UTTARA Conference, jointly organised by the Uttarakhand Tourism Department and Uttarakhand Tourism Representatives Association (UTTARA) at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the event, “Tour Operator: The Force Behind”, Maharaj congratulated the organisers and said that Uttarakhand, known as Devbhoomi, is not only significant from a religious and cultural perspective but also holds immense potential in adventure tourism, wellness and medical tourism, and nature-based tourism. “As we discuss the future of tourism today, we must also remember that tourism is not merely a means of economic growth but also a powerful medium to present our culture, traditions, and heritage on the global stage,” he said.

The Minister reiterated that tour operators are the true brand ambassadors of Uttarakhand’s tourism, as they not only showcase the real image of the state to every tourist but also play a vital role in connecting visitors to their destinations. “The Event Tour Operator: The Force Behind is not only timely but also a reminder that the success of any tourism destination rests heavily on the contribution of tour operators,” he added.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, Maharaj said, “In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, our government is working continuously to promote sustainable growth and investment in the tourism sector. The department’s schemes, incentive packages, and new policies are concrete steps in this direction. Our goal is to position Uttarakhand as a global hub for adventure tourism, religious tourism, medical and wellness tourism, and rural tourism.”

He stressed that Sustainability & Crisis Preparedness are the key requirements of the present time and that tourism development must go hand in hand with environmental conservation and active participation of local communities.

Expressing confidence, the Minister added, “I believe that such events of dialogue and collaboration will give a new direction to the state. They will not only help address challenges in the tourism sector but also open new avenues, giving Uttarakhand a stronger identity on the global tourism map.”

The event was attended by Tourism Department ACEO BL Rana, Additional Director Poonam Chand, former IATO President Rajiv Mehra, ADTOI President Ved Khanna, Vaibhav Kala, Prashant Maithani, Sunil Singh Rana, along with many other dignitaries and stakeholders from the tourism sector.