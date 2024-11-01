CEO Purushottam shares information on revision of electoral rolls with political parties

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Oct: A meeting of recognised political parties was held at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam here today. On this occasion, representatives of political parties were informed by the Chief Electoral Officer about the special brief revision of the Legislative Assembly electoral rolls based on the qualifying date of 1 January 2025.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Namami Bansal, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Kishan Singh Negi, Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastu Das, and representatives of various recognised political parties of the state including BJP’s State Treasurer Puneet Mittal and State Vice President of Congress Mathura Dutt Joshi were among those present on this occasion.