Crime Literature Festival returns for Second Edition

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 Oct: The Crime Literature Festival of India is set to return with its much-anticipated second edition. Organised by the Doon Cultural and Literary Society, the festival is dedicated to exploring crime literature, crime prevention, and the intersection of crime with media, law enforcement, and technology.

The 2024 festival will feature a star-studded lineup of prominent figures, including film directors Prakash Jha (of Gangaajal and Aashram fame) and Anubhav Sinha (Article 15 and IC-814 fame), cops-turned-authors K Vijay Kumar (former Director-General of CRPF and author of Veerappan: Chasing the Brigand), Neeraj Kumar (former Delhi Police Commissioner and author of Dial D for Don), Karnail Singh (former Director, Enforcement Directorate and author of Batla House: An Encounter that Shook the Nation), Navniet Sekera (Additional Director-General of Police and inspiration behind the web series Bhaukaal), authors S Hussain Zaidi (Black Friday and RAW Hitman) and Sunetra Choudhury (Black Warrant and Behind Bars), Avinash Singh Tomar (screenwriter), and Nidhi Kulpati (journalist and news anchor) among others. These personalities will share their insights on crime prevention, the role of media in crime-reporting, and the depiction of crime in literature and film.

The inaugural edition of the Crime Literature Festival featured high-profile personalities such as filmmaker Sanjay Gupta (Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala fame), true crime author S Hussain Zaidi, journalist Shams Tahir Khan, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh (Kahaani and Jaane Jaan fame), director Randeep Jha (Kohrra and Trial By Fire fame) and actress Rajshri Deshpande (Sacred Games and Trial By Fire fame). The session Suspect X led by Sujoy Ghosh explored crime in cinema and its influence on popular culture, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.

“After witnessing the enthusiasm and impactful discussions in the first edition, I am thrilled to bring this festival back to Dehradun,” said Ashok Kumar, former DGP and Festival Chairman. “This year, we aim to not only foster discussions around crime literature but also create a significant platform for crime prevention awareness and solutions to issues like cybercrime, drug abuse, and women’s safety.”

Under the expert guidance of Festival Director Aloke Lal, the festival promises to address critical contemporary crime issues, including Crime in Pop Culture, Technology and Crime, and Crime Prevention and Awareness. “We are at a pivotal moment where literature and media have a profound influence on public awareness of crime,” said Aloke Lal, former DGP and Festival Director. “This festival is a unique opportunity for writers, filmmakers, and law enforcement to collaborate and inspire a safer, more informed society. We’re also proud to showcase Uttarakhand’s rich heritage and scenic beauty as an ideal backdrop for film and literary pursuits.”

The 2024 edition will include:

Dynamic Panel Discussions featuring investigative journalists, crime authors, law enforcement officers, and filmmakers discussing crime in modern media and real-life crime cases.

Short Story and Short Film Competitions, open to students from schools and universities across the country. These competitions encourage young talent to create crime-themed narratives, with the top entries receiving recognition and cash prizes. Winners will have their works showcased during the festival, with an opportunity to moderate a session with renowned authors and filmmakers.

Workshops for Aspiring Crime Writers offering hands-on experience and valuable insights from industry veterans.

Special Focus on Social Causes, with sessions dedicated to cybercrime, crime against women and children, drug awareness, and terrorism prevention.

Engaging Dialogues Between Authors and Filmmakers, creating potential collaborations and promoting Uttarakhand as a desirable filming and literary destination.

This year’s festival will have a strong focus on social responsibility, with dedicated sessions on pressing societal issues. From cybercrime to the portrayal of crime in media, the festival aims to foster meaningful discussions that drive positive change. “We believe that through engaging dialogues and the sharing of diverse perspectives, we can inspire new ways to address crime and enhance public awareness,” said Ashok Kumar.

The Doon Cultural and Literary Society is committed to promoting cultural and intellectual initiatives in Uttarakhand. Led by President Ashok Kumar and Festival Director Aloke Lal, the Society organises the Crime Literature Festival of India to bridge the worlds of crime literature, media, and law enforcement. By bringing together thought leaders, creators, and experts, the Society aims to promote both local and national conversations around literature, film, and crime prevention.