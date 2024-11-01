U’khand UCC: Four-member implementation panel approved by Gov

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS): Marking further progress towards the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) roll out in Uttarakhand, a four-member Implementation Committee was approved by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh on Tuesday.

The implementation committee, headed by retired IAS officer Shatrughna Singh, has four other members which include Prof Surekha Dangwal, Vice-Chancellor, Doon University; Manu Gaur, TAXAB President and leading social activist; Amit Sinha, Additional Director General of Police (Uttarakhand) and Ajay Mishra, Resident Commissioner.

The Shatrughna Singh-led panel is expected to work out the modalities for the roll-out, widely anticipated for November 9 when the state observes its Foundation Day.

This development brings the state closer to enforcement of a common set of personal laws for every state resident in matters of marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption for all citizens, regardless of their religion and caste.

Uttarakhand’s journey to implement the UCC reached a milestone last week, as the committee formed to draft rules for its implementation were submitted to the state government.

The draft rules submitted to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami by the UCC Rules and Implementation Committee detailed procedures on various issues including registration of marriages, divorces, births and deaths, succession and live-in relationships.

The UCC also mandates the registration of live-in relationships, bans child marriages and introduces a uniform process for divorce.

The UCC Bill was introduced in the state legislative assembly on February 6 and was passed on February 7 during a special session of Uttarakhand assembly, which according to CM Dhami is a “historic day in the history of Uttarakhand”.

The Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand Act 2024 was drafted by a government-appointed panel led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. Once enacted, the law will apply to all residents of the state, except the tribal community, and proposes common rules on marriage, divorce, inheritance of property and live-in relationships.