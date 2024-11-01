Cong levelling baseless allegations on violation of MCOC: Manveer Chauhan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Oct: BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan today termed allegations of violation of the Model Code of Conduct by BJP leaders, levelled by the Congress as baseless. In a statement issued today in reaction to the allegations levelled by Congress and the submission of a memorandum to the Election Commission, Chauhan claimed that Congress leaders are afraid, and the movements of BJP leaders are making them insecure.

Chauhan asserted that every devotee can visit the Kedarnath temple, and if they talk to someone after darshan, then it should not be any kind of issue. Thousands of devotees are reaching Kedarnath from every corner of the country every day, so the argument of Congressmen that BJP leaders are enumerating the achievements of the government in the temple is ridiculous, Chauhan claimed.

The BJP leader added that the allegation about the Governor and the BJP leaders holding discussions with Teerth Purohits is even more ridiculous because permission from Congress is not required for visiting the temple or any religious place. He said that darshan in the temple and meeting the Teerth Purohits after the darshan is a matter of courtesy and a very normal thing. It is very surprising that Congress is disturbed by this. Chauhan said that, on the one hand, Congress is making big claims about the Kedarnath by-election, and on the other hand, it is not able to tolerate the movement of BJP leaders who had gone for darshan of Baba Kedar, which clearly exposes its desperation before the election.

Chauhan claimed that the BJP is not bothered by what Congress is doing and what kind of movement it is conducting in Kedarnath, because it is confident about its strong organisation and the people of Kedar Valley. The enthusiasm of common people in the nomination process is enough to indicate what the public wants. The public is satisfied with the development work done in that region and is fully aware and anguished about the neglect of Kedar Valley during the tenure of Congress. The people want to teach Congress a lesson. He said that Congress needs to be cautious of its own people rather than BJP because all the big satraps are eager to teach the Congress leadership a lesson.