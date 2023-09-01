Chandrayaan Abhiyan will be included in school curriculum: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 31 Aug: State School Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat held a meeting of the School Education Department at his official residence on Wednesday, at which many important decisions were taken.

In a statement issued to the media, Dr Rawat said that the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has hoisted the flag of Indian ingenuity in the country and the world. Chandrayaan missions conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be included in the school education curriculum of the state to develop scientific attitude among children. Officers have been asked to prepare a phased syllabus for classes 6th to 12th under the science section. On 5 September, Teachers’ Day will be celebrated with great pomp in all government schools. Along with this, teachers doing excellent work will be honoured from the state to the block level. Appointment letters will be handed over to the recently selected LT teachers by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on 6 September.

The Education Minister said that there are some schools where teachers are posted but the number of students in their subjects is zero. Such teachers will be accommodated in other schools where students are registered in the concerned subject. For this, departmental officers have been instructed to prepare a list and take action. He informed that a concrete decision will be taken after meeting with the departmental officers in the first week of September to solve the problems of contractual teachers working in various government schools so that a satisfactory solution to their problems can be found. Along with this, he also instructed the departmental officers to get the schools damaged by the disaster repaired.

Director General, School Education, Banshidhar Tiwari, Director, Secondary Education, Seema Jaunsari, Director, Basic Education, RK Uniyal and other departmental officers were present.