Chief Secy reviews progress on implementation of CM’s announcements

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Sep: Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviewed the progress on implementation of the Chief Minister’s announcements at the Secretariat, here, on Tuesday. The Chief Secretary directed officials to prioritise Chief Minister’s announcements and complete them within the stipulated timeframe. He urged that long-pending announcements be resolved on a priority basis. He urged that timely deletion or merger of announcements that are subject to deletion or merger should be ensured. Furthermore, prompt action should be taken on matters related to merger or transfer of announcements to other departments.

The meeting was informed that out of a total of 4611 Chief Minister’s announcements in the state, 2852 have been completed, while 1759 announcements are pending, and 447 have been deleted or merged. Of the 1759 pending announcements, action is underway on 1397 at various levels, with 59 of these partially completed; 303 announcements remain pending. At the time of the Chief Secretary’s review on August 11, as many as 627 pending announcements were pending, but this number has now dropped to 303.

The Chief Secretary conducted a department-wise review of pending announcements and directed officials to take prompt action. He directed that the next review meeting be held in mid-October.

The Chief Secretary stated that due to lack of coordination between various departments, the relevant departments should coordinate and complete the pending announcements. To ensure timely completion of projects, special attention should be paid to continuous communication and coordination between departments regarding land transfer and other processes. He urged that, wherever possible, various projects should be initiated concurrently to save time and ensure timely completion of projects. He instructed departments to continuously update the progress of Chief Minister’s announcements on the portal. He said that departments that do not have the portal’s user ID and password should be provided these immediately. He directed Secretary and Additional Secretary level officials to closely monitor the announcements and ensure timely execution of tasks.

The Chief Secretary ordered the preparation of an action plan for the improvement of the entire Yamunotri track route. He sought a detailed presentation in this regard within the next 15 days. He also asked for work on alternative arrangements for the track route. Regarding the announcements on eco parks at various locations, he said that after the construction of the assets, arrangements for their operation and maintenance should be established in advance to ensure their optimal utilisation. He directed the transfer of the Heritage Street work from the Main Market Dhara Road to Agency Chowk in Pauri city from the Housing Department to the Tourism Department and the prompt action on the proposals sent to the Housing Department regarding multi-story parking. He said that infrastructure development and beautification work being undertaken by various departments in the same area should be coordinated and carried out in an integrated manner, so that the best impact of all the work is visible.

The Chief Secretary called for special attention to be paid to the suitability of the land for the construction of cold storage for fruit storage. He said that instead of building cold storage facilities on unsuitable government land, suitable land should be purchased to ensure its optimal use. He urged that work be done toward developing facilities like open spaces, city parks, and eco-parks in all cities across the state. In the event of unavailability of government land, the possibility of developing such facilities by purchasing private land should also be considered.

Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu, Special Principal Secretary Amit Sinha, Secretaries Dr. Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Dr. Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar, Vinod Kumar Suman, Yugal Kishore Pant, Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, Additional Secretaries Reena Joshi, Manuj Goyal, Rohit Meena, Navneet Pandey, Secretaries and Additional Secretaries and other senior officials were present at the meeting.