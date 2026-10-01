Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi participates in U’khand Cooperative Summit-2026

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 39 Sep: Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi participated as the Chief Guest in the Uttarakhand Cooperative Summit-2026 held at the IRDT Auditorium at Survey Chowk, here, today. The programme commenced with lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

On the occasion, Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi said that cooperatives are not merely an economic system but also a powerful means of service, self-reliance and rural development. He said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cooperative sector in the country has received a new direction and greater strength.

The Agriculture Minister said that the state government is also continuously working to make farmers, women and rural communities self-reliant through cooperatives. He said that, alongside strengthening the cooperative sector to increase farmers’ income, the state government is also giving priority to the Millet Mission (Shri Anna). Through the Cooperative and Agriculture Departments, farmers and women’s self-help groups are being linked with the procurement of mandua (finger millet). In addition, incentive amounts are being provided to women to support the collection of mandua.

He said that these initiatives are helping farmers receive remunerative prices for their produce while also increasing the incomes of women’s self-help groups. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government is implementing several welfare schemes in the interest of farmers. Organic and natural farming is being promoted in the state with the objective of reducing the consumption of chemical fertilizers. At the same time, subsidies are being provided to farmers through various schemes to encourage the cultivation of millets, dragon fruit, kiwi and aromatic plants.

Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi said that farmers in Uttarakhand are adopting new technologies and setting new benchmarks in the field of agriculture. The government is continuously working to promote interest-free loans, agricultural machinery through Farm Machinery Banks, horticulture, polyhouses, modern agricultural technologies, free irrigation facilities and quality agricultural production for farmers.

He said that the government’s objective is not only to ensure better prices for the produce of farmers in the hill regions but also to make agriculture a strong source of employment and self-employment. By connecting farmers and women’s groups with markets through cooperatives, their economic condition can be strengthened.

Joshi urged the organisers to hold similar cooperative and agriculture-based events in the hill regions in the future as well, so that more farmers, women’s groups and rural entrepreneurs from the mountainous areas can benefit from them.

Minister of State ranked Dr Devendra Bhasin, Rupesh Pandey, several farmers and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.