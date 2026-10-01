CS Bardhan reviews 25-point programme

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Sep: Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviewed the progress of the 25-point programme at the Secretariat on Wednesday. He directed officials to assess the progress of the schemes, their impact on the ground, and the benefits being received by the public.

The Chief Secretary directed that complete data be compiled on the monetisation of beneficiaries from sawdust collection and the number of people who have benefited from it. Furthermore, an assessment should be made of the increase in people’s income. He emphasized that the success of a scheme should be determined not only by the work done under it, but also by the actual benefits it provides to the people. He also directed that the door-to-door garbage collection and segregation system be made effective. He said that the entire system, from waste collection to segregation and disposal, should be regularly monitored.

The Chief Secretary directed the District Magistrates and the Secretary, Drinking Water, to regularly monitor STP-related work. He also urged that the full utilization of STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) in the state should be ensured according to their full capacity. He directed that an effective and centralized system be developed for real-time monitoring of all STPs in the state. This will ensure continuous monitoring of STP operations and compliance with prescribed standards.

The Chief Secretary directed the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board to strictly implement the installation of their own STPs in large commercial establishments and group housing. He urged compliance with relevant regulations and regular monitoring of standards. He emphasized the need for regular monitoring at the district level to ensure that encroachments are removed and areas are not encroached upon again. While reviewing the progress of parking development projects in the districts, he urged the need to expedite pending projects and resolve any obstacles in a timely manner.

The Chief Secretary directed all District Magistrates to ensure regular and monthly reviews of the 25-point programme. He emphasized that instead of merely looking at statistical progress, the reviews should also focus on the ground situation of the projects, the benefits being received by beneficiaries, and the problems being faced. He directed the officials to identify the reasons where progress is not at the expected level and ensure timely corrective action.

Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Special Secretary Amit Sinha, Secretaries Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Vinod Kumar Suman, Yugal Kishore Pant, Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, Additional Secretaries Reena Joshi, Manuj Goyal, Rohit Meena, Navneet Pandey, Secretaries and Additional Secretaries of the related departments and other senior officers were present at the meeting.