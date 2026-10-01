Gov reviews preparations for Kumbh Mela

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Sep: Kumbh Mela Officer Sonika and Inspector General of Police Dr Yogendra Rawat paid a courtesy call on Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Lok Bhavan, here, on Wednesday. During the meeting, they briefed the Governor in detail about the preparations and arrangements for the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

The Governor emphasised the need to give special attention to technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based systems, modern surveillance mechanisms and crowd management during the Kumbh Mela. He said that modern technology should be utilised to the maximum extent possible to ensure the safety of devotees, smooth movement and an improved experience for pilgrims.

The Governor directed that the participation of various stakeholders, including the NCC, universities, ex-servicemen and voluntary organisations, should be ensured in the arrangements for the Mela. He also stressed that cleanliness and sanitation should be accorded the highest priority, saying that devotees arriving from across the country and abroad should be provided with a clean, safe and convenient environment.

He said that the Kumbh Mela is not merely a religious event but also an important occasion linked to Uttarakhand’s cultural identity, tourism, local economy and overall reputation. The successful organisation of the event will benefit the state from the economic and tourism perspectives while further strengthening Uttarakhand’s positive image.

The Governor directed all departments and institutions associated with the Kumbh Mela arrangements to ensure continuous coordination and an effective communication system.

Kumbh Mela Officer Sonika informed the Governor that the Kumbh Mela will be held from 1 January to 30 April 2027. The Mela will feature a total of 10 bathing festivals, including four Amrit Snans. She said that a comprehensive plan has been prepared to streamline the arrangements by dividing the Kumbh area into four districts and 32 sectors.

Keeping the convenience of devotees in mind, permanent construction works, including ghats, bridges and roads, are being expedited. Work is also underway for the development of temporary tent cities and other essential facilities. Special attention is being given to completing all works within the stipulated timelines through coordination among all line departments associated with the Mela.

The Inspector General of Police, Kumbh, briefed the Governor on preparations related to security and traffic management. He informed that a comprehensive security plan is being prepared, taking various possible situations into consideration, and mock drills and other exercises are being conducted. Better coordination among various security agencies, including the SDRF and Police, is also being ensured.