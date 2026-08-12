Child safety violations found at private school in Raipur

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Aug: A serious complaint related to CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) in Raipur, Dehradun, was brought to the notice of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights through local residents. Taking the matter seriously, Commission Member Dayal Singh, along with the Commission team, immediately visited the area to investigate the matter and conducted an inspection of the private school concerned.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the children concerned are residents of the Raipur area of Dehradun. As part of the detailed investigation, the Commission team visited the private school, where several serious deficiencies and irregularities relating to child safety, health, education and basic facilities were found.

The Commission also came to know that the school Principal had reportedly been informed about the incident earlier. However, there was no indication that the matter had been reported to the police in accordance with the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. It was further brought to the Commission’s notice that, despite the child being identified as a student of the school, the child was prevented from attending the school. The Commission has taken serious note of the matter and recommended appropriate legal action.

Considering the sensitive nature of the complaint, the Commission has recommended that Raipur Police investigate the CSAM-related complaint and initiate appropriate legal action under applicable cybercrime and POCSO provisions. The Commission will also seek an action-taken report from the police in the matter.

During the inspection, the Commission team also found several serious deficiencies concerning the safety and basic facilities available to children at the school. Approximately 450 students were found studying in an area of around 250 square metres, which appeared highly inadequate in proportion to the number of students. The school is accessed through a narrow lane approximately 15 feet wide, raising serious concerns regarding the safe evacuation of children in the event of an emergency.

The iron staircase installed on the school premises was found without adequate safety covering or protective mats. Electrical panels were found in an open and exposed condition, posing a potential safety risk to children. Fire extinguishers were available on the premises; however, during the inspection, they were found to be non-functional and without clearly visible safety markings.

The inspection also revealed serious concerns regarding classroom conditions. Approximately 40 LKG children were found seated in a room measuring around 15 × 15 feet. The room did not have adequate ventilation. An exhaust fan was installed but was reportedly not being operated because of excessive noise. Adequate window provision was also not found, making the classroom environment appear enclosed, humid and unsuitable from the perspective of children’s health and well-being.

The sanitation facilities at the school were also found to be unsatisfactory. The toilets were found in an unclean and unhygienic condition. During the inspection, when the teacher was asked to produce the first-aid box, she was unable to present it. The Commission also received information regarding alleged harsh and inappropriate behaviour by a teacher towards a child, which has been taken seriously by the Commission.

The school was also found to have no adequate playground or sufficient space for prayer assemblies and other collective activities for children. As per the information available, approximately Rs 900 per month is being charged as the LKG fee, despite the school not providing several basic facilities required for children.

In view of the serious deficiencies observed during the inspection, the Commission has directed the school Principal to appear before the Commission along with all relevant school records, recognition/affiliation documents, and the educational qualifications and certificates of the teaching staff.

The Commission has also written to the Education Department seeking a detailed report regarding the school’s recognition, functioning and the facilities being provided to the children.

The Commission team also interacted with local residents and heard their concerns and grievances. The residents were assured that the matter would be dealt with appropriately and that necessary action would be taken in accordance with the law.

The Commission reiterated that the safety and well-being of children remain its highest priority. Any negligence relating to unsafe infrastructure, inadequate space, fire and electrical safety, unhygienic conditions, or violation of child-protection laws, including the POCSO Act, will not be tolerated.