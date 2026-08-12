Physician Dr Khemendra Gupta passes away; Memorial Tribute today

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rishikesh, 11 Aug: Renowned physician, social worker and respected citizen Dr Khemendra Gupta passed away on Saturday, at around 5 p.m. He was the beloved father of Prof Dr Himanshu Aeran, former Vice-Chancellor of Subharti University, Dehradun, and currently a Whole-Time Member of the Dental Assessment and Rating Board, National Dental Commission, Government of India.

Dr Khemendra Gupta was a native of Haldaur, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, and served the people of Haldaur, Bijnor and Meerut for several decades as a respected medical professional. He dedicated his life not only to medical care but also to social service and humanitarian welfare. His contribution to cataract treatment, polio eradication and public health awareness was particularly noteworthy.

He was also a strong advocate of education and social development and remained associated with CD Inter College, Haldaur, and Chandramani Child Development Centre, Haldaur, contributing to the advancement of education and the welfare of underprivileged communities.

His legacy of service continues through his family. His daughter, Dr Preeti Vishnoi, has performed more than 10,000 free cataract surgeries through eye-care camps. Other family members are also contributing to the fields of medicine, education and social service.

In keeping with his lifelong commitment to humanity, Dr Gupta donated his eyes after his death, offering the possibility of restoring vision to two individuals. His noble decision serves as an inspiring message that one can continue to bring light into another person’s life even after death.

His last rites were performed on Sunday at Purnanand Cremation Ground, Muni Ki Reti, Rishikesh, according to Vedic rituals.

A Peace Prayer and Memorial Tribute Ceremony will be held on Thursday, 13 August. The Peace Prayer will be held at 9 a.m. at D-2, Ganga Vatika Retreat, Muni Ki Reti, Rishikesh, followed by the Memorial Tribute at 3 p.m. at Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Railway Road, Rishikesh.

Doctors, academicians, social workers and distinguished citizens expressed their deep condolences to Prof Dr Himanshu Aeran and the entire Aeran family and paid tribute to Dr Khemendra Gupta, remembering his lifelong contribution to medicine, education and humanitarian service. They prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family.