Rain fails to dampen spirits at Mussoorie’s ‘Run for Nation’

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 11 Aug: Persistent rain and inclement weather could not dampen the enthusiasm of Mussoorie’s children and youth. A total of 426 participants took part in the 22nd ‘Run for Nation’ cross-country race—held near Kellogg’s Church and Landour Language School—conveying messages of sportsmanship, discipline, health, and patriotism. The venue buzzed with excitement as participants, clad in raincoats, ran amidst the downpour.

The event was organised by the Mussoorie Sports and Cultural Association in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Mussoorie and the Mussoorie Municipal Council. Students from various Hindi and English-medium schools in Mussoorie, along with teachers, coaches, volunteers, and other participants, took part in the competition.

The race was divided into 12 categories, including age groups for boys and girls under 10, 12, 14, 16, and 19, as well as ‘Open’ categories for boys and girls. Despite the rain, participants completed the race with great zeal. Organisers stated that the objective of ‘Run for Nation’ was not merely to hold a competition but to foster habits of regular exercise, a healthy lifestyle, discipline, a competitive spirit, and patriotism among children and youth. The event also promoted messages of national unity and brotherhood.

To ensure the event’s success amidst the continuous rain, teachers, coaches, volunteers, and members of the Rotary Club remained dedicated to managing the arrangements throughout the day. Many volunteers, wearing raincoats, assisted in guiding participants and overseeing logistics. Approximately 30 teachers and school management representatives also contributed to the event’s organisation.

At the conclusion of the competition, Municipal Council Chairperson Meera Saklani, Rotary Club of Mussoorie President Ashwani Mittal, Mussoorie Sports and Cultural Association President Surendra Rana, and Mussoorie Traders and Welfare Organization President Rajat Agarwal, along with other guests, felicitated the winners.

Members of the Rotary Club, including PP Shailendra Karnwal, Nupur Karnwal Cantura, and PP Manoranjan Tripathi, were present on the occasion. Members of the Mussoorie Sports and Cultural Association, including Samuel Chandra, Sameer Raina, and Parvinder Rawat, played a pivotal role in organising the event. The organisers stated that the participation of 426 individuals, despite the rain, serves as proof of the steadily growing interest in sports among children and youth in Mussoorie. They expressed their gratitude to Kellogg’s Church Landour Language School, ITM Mussoorie, all participating schools, contestants, parents, teachers, volunteers, and supporting organisations.