Do not limit Ideas to Thought, turn them into Innovation: Dr Ghanshala

New B Tech Session begins at Graphic Era Hill University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Aug: Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala said today that every innovation begins with a small idea. He urged students not to limit their ideas to thought, but to turn them into innovation with determination, consistent hard work and discipline.

Dr Ghanshala was addressing the BTech induction programme of Graphic Era Hill University today. He said students should not limit the theory they learn in classrooms to books, but should learn to apply it in real life. He advised students to pay special attention to developing soft skills, communication skills and the ability to express themselves effectively. Describing failure as an essential part of the journey towards success, he said failure should not be seen as an end, but as an experience. Therefore, students should develop the habit of learning from failure rather than being afraid of it.

Dr Ghanshala said that, in today’s competitive world, students must be prepared to prove themselves not only at the local level but also at the global level. He highlighted the importance of teamwork and ego management, saying that learning from the mistakes of others is a sign of wisdom.

Referring to the quality teaching faculty and project-based learning at Graphic Era, he said students are not confined to theory alone, but are prepared for future challenges through practical and industry-oriented learning. At Graphic Era, world-class high-tech facilities and industry-ready training are being provided to prepare students for better placement and career opportunities.

At the end, Dr Ghanshala interacted with the students, learned about their dreams, ideas and future plans, and discussed their questions and queries.

Earlier, during the inaugural session, the University’s Executive Vice Chancellor, Dr Tabassum Naqvi, and Dean of Academics Dr Pramod Nair, also addressed the students. During the induction programme, students and their parents were informed about the University’s policies and activities. They were introduced to academic facilities as well as arrangements related to the library, modern laboratories and sports. Students were also familiarised with the University’s rules and regulations, academic guidelines and discipline, along with cultural clubs, student activities and co-curricular activities.