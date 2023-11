By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Nov: Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud will be the chief guest at Justice Keshav Chandra Dhulia Memorial Lecture and the Award Function for Essay and Debate Competition to be organised by Karmabhoomi Foundation. The lecture will be held at FRI’s Convocation Programme in Dehradun on 2 December while the Essay and Debate Competition will be held at Modern Doon Library on 20 November.