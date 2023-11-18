Renowned Hindi writer Sera Yatri passes away

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Nov: Renowned and much acclaimed Hindi writer Seva Ram Yatri , better known as Sera Yatri has passed away at the age of 91 years. He breathed his last yesterday at his residence in district Ghaziabad where he was currently living. Sera Yatri has written 32 novels and more than 300 stories. Apart from this, he continued working in other genres also. He was ill for some time. Doordarshan had produced a film on the story ‘Doot’ written by him. More than two dozen researches have been conducted on Yatri ’s writings. Sera Yatri was born on 10 July 1932 in Jadauda village of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. He wrote continuously in the last 50 years in all the newspapers and magazines of the country like Saptahik Hindustan, Dharmayug, Gyanodaya, Kadambini, Sarika, Sahitya Amrit, Sahitya Bharati, Plural, New Stories, Kahaani, Pahal, Srivarsha, Nai Duniya, Vagarth, and Ravivar.

Research on his writings was done by more than two dozen researchers of the country. His stories were also included in the curriculum of many universities of the country. Many of his works also received awards from various institutions and forums. He was also honored with special awards of Uttar Pradesh Government, Sahitya Bhushan and Mahatma Gandhi Sahitya Samman, etc.

He was also Writer -in-Resident at Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, Wardha. He also edited the literary magazine ‘Vartman Sahitya’ for more than two decades. His major works include Darazon Mein Band Dastavej, Lautte Hue, Chandni Ki Aar Paar, Beech Ki Deewar, Anjaan Raahon Ka Safar, Kai Andheron Ke Paar, Bante Bigadte Rishtey, etc.