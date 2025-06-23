Cleanliness drive flagged off from new District Court Complex

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Jun: Under the guidance of Justice Manoj Tiwari, Executive Chairman of the Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority, Nainital, a large-scale cleanliness drive and rally was organised today, starting at 7 a.m. for three hours from the newly constructed District Court Complex, here.

The campaign was inaugurated with an oath for cleanliness administered by the District Judge In-Charge, Dehradun, Madan Ram. Following this, the rally was led by Seema Dungarakoti, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Dehradun; Hari Giri, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar); Dr Manoj Sharma, Chief Medical Officer; Avinash Khanna, Municipal Health Officer; Manmohan Kandwal, President, Bar Association; and Pankaj Maisoon, President, Vyapar Mandal, along with other judicial officers and dignitaries.

The rally began at the District Court Complex and passed through Prince Chowk, Tehsil Chowk, Ghanta Ghar, and Paltan Bazaar, concluding at Kotwali Nagar police station. During the drive, the Trade Association distributed dustbins at various locations. NCC cadets from GGIC Rajpur Road, Dehradun, and students from Uttaranchal University also actively participated.

Judicial officers and staff, administrative officers, Bar Association members, Trade Association representatives, various NGOs, Kisan Union, Mahakal Seva Samiti, Antarman Parivar Society, Waste Warriors, panel advocates of the DLSA, para-legal volunteers, and municipal teams contributed to the effort. All participants enthusiastically joined in, collecting litter and plastic waste along the route. The waste collected was transported by the municipal team.

The campaign was part of a statewide cleanliness and community service initiative, carried out simultaneously across Dehradun district headquarters, tehsils, gram panchayats, nagar panchayats, village councils, municipal bodies, and public spaces with the involvement of the general public and various departments.

At the conclusion of the drive, District Legal Services Authority Chairperson Madan Ram and Secretary Seema Dungarakoti expressed gratitude to all government and non-government organizations involved. They encouraged everyone to continue contributing to the vision of “Swachh Doon Sundar Doon” in the future.