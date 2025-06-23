Golden Jubilee Reunion of 55th Regular & 39th Technical Graduate Courses held at IMA

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Jun: The Indian Military Academy (IMA) hosted a heartfelt and memorable Golden Jubilee Reunion for the veterans of the 55th Regular and 39th Technical Graduate Courses, who passed out from the Academy in 1975, here, today. The reunion took place on 21-22 June, bringing together a distinguished group of officers who began their military journey five decades ago. As many as 153 Veteran officers and 7 Veer Naris participated in the event.

These brave veterans gathered to pay tribute to the institution that shaped them into capable military leaders. Alumni from across India and abroad fondly recalled their training days at the IMA, under the mentorship of exceptional instructors and role models. Over the years, these officers have served with distinction across the country and on various international assignments, with many rising to senior leadership roles, including Army Commanders. Several have been decorated for gallantry and distinguished service.

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held in honour of their fallen comrades who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

The Commandant of IMA, Lieutenant General Nagendra Singh, warmly welcomed the veterans and emphasised that the institution never forgets those who carried forward its legacy through their service. He expressed his gratitude to the course members for returning to their alma mater after half a century.

On behalf of the entire course, Colonel Sukhram Chaudhary extended heartfelt thanks to the Commandant and the Academy for hosting the reunion.