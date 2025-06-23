Dangerous Escalation

Pakistan’s nomination of Donald Trump is certain to end up in the Nobel Prize Committee’s trash bin, now. In fact, it seems that ‘Field Marshal’ Asim Munir’s dinner with the US President had more to do with providing information and promising support on future military action against Iran than with lauding each other’s role in achieving a ceasefire in the Indian sub-continent!

The attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities has, according to reports, fortunately not resulted in any radioactive fallout. With the continued rant by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu about how close Iran is to developing nuclear weapons, it is possible that pre-emptive steps were taken to shift the stockpile of enriched uranium elsewhere. This has created a separate concern about how safely it has been stored and what may happen in the future.

The nuclear issue is probably an excuse to involve the United States in the ongoing war between Israel and Iran. According to some experts, Israel was running out of drones and missiles, having already depleted much of its arsenal in its operations against Hamas and Hezbollah. Considering that Trump had sworn to his MAGA base that he would not involve the US in wars in other parts of the world, making it about nuclear threats served the purpose of helping Israel. It is also a message to Iran that, however reluctantly, the US could end up in a confrontation with it. Iran has retaliated immediately with missile attacks on Tel Aviv, communicating thereby that it will not be intimidated.

Most countries in the region and its periphery are concerned that the situation could escalate to a larger confrontation. As such, the attempts to broker peace have been intensified. But what will it take for Iran to come to an understanding that satisfies all concerned? The UNO and International Atomic Energy Agency have condemned the attack on the nuclear facilities and, thereby, provide Iran the high moral ground during possible negotiations. Will a ‘regime change’, much desired by some, lead to a more conciliatory approach from Iran? Experts doubt that very much, as those who take over may prove to be even worse – any belief that western style democracy may emerge would be wishful thinking.

India, though not directly involved, is concerned because of the impact these developments will have on trade, oil supply and its price, the investments in Iranian projects, etc. The failure of the international organisations to maintain even a semblance of order, globally, is also greatly troubling. May better sense prevail.