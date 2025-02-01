CM announces award of Rs 50,000 each to artists of U’khand’s Republic Day Tableau

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 31 Jan: After Uttarakhand’s “Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports” tableau earned third place among the states’ tableaux on Republic Day, the artists of the tableau, including Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari and Team Leader/Joint Director, Information, KS Chauhan called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his Camp Office at Uttarakhand Niwas, here today.

On this occasion, the CM expressed that it is a matter of honour for the state that Uttarakhand’s tableau received the third prize. He announced that Rs 50,000 would be awarded to each of the 16 artists involved in the tableau from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund. He also remarked that the Uttarakhand tableau’s achievement on Republic Day, chosen by the people, highlights the state’s rich folk culture and religious heritage, gaining recognition both nationally and internationally. Following the CM’s directives, the state government decided to showcase the tableau in the Republic Day parade to promote cultural heritage and garner national recognition for adventure sports. The Chief Minister’s decision reflects improving infrastructure facilities for adventure sports in the state.

It is also worth mentioning here that the artists of the Uttarakhand tableau won the second prize in the cultural programme at the National Stadium Camp in New Delhi. Additionally, the Uttarakhand tableau, based on “Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports”, secured the third position in the country based on people’s choice during the Republic Day parade.

The tableau artists present on this occasion included Suresh Rajan, Tarun Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Ravindra Kumar, Abhishek Pandey, Aman Vishwakarma, Shubham Beri, Rekha Poona, Kamala Pant, Chandradeep Rajan, Priyanka Arya Sahi, Anjali Arya, Rashmi Pant, Nikita Arya, and Sakshi Bohra.