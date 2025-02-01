Police lathi-charge Umesh Kumar’s supporters in Laksar

By Our Staff Reporter

Laksar, 31 Jan: The ongoing conflict between former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion and current independent MLA from Khanpur, Umesh Kumar continues. While on the appeal of Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, the Mahapanchayat of the Gurjar community had been postponed, today a large number of supporters of Umesh Kumar started gathering in Laksar at the call of Umesh Kumar who had summoned a meeting of the Brahmin community to rally the support of his community. The police had to resort to lathi-charging the crowd that had gathered in Laksar and was waiting for Umesh Kumar to reach there. Allegedly a video surfaced showing some individuals pelting stones. This led to some strict action by the Police. The Haridwar Police now claim that those involved in stone pelting will be identified after investigation and then legal action taken against them.

Umesh Kumar’s supporters, who had come for the meeting, were dispersed by the police lathi charge. Following Kunwar Pranav Champion’s call for a Mahapanchayat of the Gurjar community, Umesh Kumar also called for a meeting of the Brahmin community today. Following his detention in Doiwala, today, Umesh Kumar claimed that he too had cancelled the meeting. Despite this, a large number of people gathered in Laksar in support of Umesh Kumar.

There was a heavy police presence in Laksar since early this morning in anticipation of a ruckus. Upon learning of Umesh Kumar’s detention, his supporters reached the MLA’s office and attempted to attend the meeting. The police administration had previously struggled with the crowd of Gurjar community members supporting Champion, who had broken police barricades. Therefore, the police were well-prepared today, setting up barricades at Khanpur border, Balawali border, and Roorkee Tiraha.

Despite these measures, Umesh Kumar’s supporters reached Laksar and were chased away by the police’s lathi charge. However, the supporters remain steadfast. The police tried to persuade them to disperse, but they insisted on meeting Umesh Kumar. Meanwhile, the Police and PAC remained stationed outside Umesh Kumar’s office, with a complete ban on entry. Every individual entering and exiting Umesh Kumar’s Office is being strictly questioned.

Additional police forces have been deployed to prevent crowd gatherings at the site. Barricades, trucks, and dumpers have been placed on the roads to block vehicle movement. People coming from outside the city are also facing difficulties due to the traffic jam. This crowd of Umesh Kumar’s supporters has added a new twist to the dispute between Champion and Umesh, further complicating matters for the police.

It is reported that MLA Umesh Kumar has released a video on social media, urging his supporters to maintain peace. Currently, the situation in Laksar is under police control, and the crowd is being prevented from reaching Umesh Kumar’s office. SP Rural Haridwar Shekhar Suyal stated that the situation is under control, with minor tensions at some locations now resolved.