MLA Umesh Kumar detained by Doiwala Police, released later

Conflict between Umesh Kumar & Kunwar Pranav Singh continues to escalate

By Arun Pratap Singh

Doiwala (Dehradun), 31 Jan: The ongoing conflict between former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ and current independent MLA from Khanpur, Umesh Kumar, shows no sign of abating as supporters of both the leaders again took to the streets and staged protests in support of their respective leaders. Meanwhile, in a new development, the Police was forced to go on high alert in view of the meeting of the Brahmin community, summoned by Umesh Kumar, to rally support.

In response, the security was tightened and police forces deployed along key roads leading to his office. Umesh Kumar was intercepted in Doiwala while attempting to move towards Laksar. He was detained and taken into custody. As the news of Umesh Kumar having been taken into custody spread, those gathering in Laksar and Roorkee strongly condemned the detainment as unjust.

Reacting to his detention, MLA Umesh Kumar criticised the police’s decision, stating that it was an overreach in the name of maintaining peace. He also claimed his commitment to peaceful dialogue and urged the authorities to act responsibly.

Umesh Kumar claimed that he had already cancelled the meeting, but the information did not reach the public in time. He also claimed that he was en-route to meet people as the police had turned Laksar into a virtual cantonment. Stressing the importance of maintaining peace, he urged that Uttarakhand should not be plunged into chaos. He further stated that this was a people’s issue and should not be turned into a social conflict. Reaffirming his respect for the law and the Constitution, he asserted that all legal avenues would be pursued to address the situation.

It may be recalled that what had actually begun as an online spat between MLA Umesh Kumar and former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion spiralled into a major issue leading to firing and cross firing incidents. On the night of 25 January, Umesh Kumar had reportedly visited Kumar Pranav Singh Champion’s palace in Landhaura, challenging him via social media while brandishing a pistol. In response, on 26 January, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion too allegedly retaliated by visiting Umesh Kumar’s office and opening fire outside his office. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media. Later, Umesh Kumar was also seen brandishing his gun and abusing Champion and threatening him, leading to escalation of the tension not only between the two leaders and their supporters but also for the government, the administration and the police force. As a result, police registered cases against both leaders, leading to their arrests. While, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion was placed in judicial custody, Umesh Kumar was granted bail by the CJM Court.

Following Champion’s arrest, members of the Gurjar community called for a Mahapanchayat, demanding his release and stricter action against Umesh Kumar. Although Kunwar Pranav requested the postponement of the Mahapanchayat, large crowds still gathered outside his palace Rangmahal in Landhaura, escalating tensions further.

As the situation remains volatile, authorities continue to monitor developments closely to prevent further unrest.

Almost 7 hours after his detention, Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar was released from detention by the Doiwala Police. Following his release, Umesh Kumar returned to Dehradun according to Police sources.