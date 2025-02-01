Speaker Ritu Khanduri pushes for paperless budget session in Doon

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 31 Jan: Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan addressed a press conference today at her official residence here, today, during which she largely dwelt on the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (e-NEVA) and on preparations for the upcoming paperless budget session.

Bhushan announced that the Assembly Secretariat in Dehradun is fully equipped for an e-Assembly in the upcoming session. She also shared that the work in this regard is still ongoing at the Gairsain Assembly building, and it would not be possible to hold the coming budget session in a digital and paperless way there. Given these circumstances, she urged the government to hold the budget session in the Dehradun Assembly building to ensure a seamless transition to digital proceedings.

During the press conference, Bhushan emphasised that the e-NEVA system has been successfully implemented in the Dehradun Assembly Building, making it fully capable of conducting fully digital legislative processes. Meanwhile, efforts are still underway to integrate the e-NEVA system in Gairsain. In light of this, she has formally requested the government and the Chief Minister to convene the budget session in Dehradun to facilitate a smooth, paperless legislative process.

She stressed that transitioning to a paperless session is not only a significant step towards environmental conservation but it would also enhance the effectiveness and transparency of Assembly proceedings. Through e-NEVA, all session-related documents and information would be digitally accessible to MLAs, ensuring more efficient legislative functioning.

During the press interaction, media representatives posed several questions, which the Speaker addressed in detail. She reaffirmed her commitment to advancing the digital transformation of the Uttarakhand Assembly and ensuring that the state continues to move towards technological empowerment.