CM attends last rites of Maharani Suraj Kunwar Shah, pays tributes

Dehradun, 4 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today reached Muni Ki Reti Ghat near Rishikesh to attend the last rites of Maharani Suraj Kunwar Shah, wife of the late Maharaja of Tehri and former MP, Manvendra Shah. The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Suraj Kunwar Shah. The Chief Minister met the bereaved family and expressed his condolences. After that, the mortal remains of Suraj Kunwar Shah were consigned to the flames at the Ghat.

On this occasion, Speaker of the Assembly Premchandra Aggarwal, Cabinet Ministers Subodh Uniyal, Dhan Singh Rawat, Pauri MP Tirath Singh Rawat, former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, MLA Khajan Das and other dignitaries also paid tribute.

Tehri MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah is the daughter-in-law of Suraj Kunwar Shah.