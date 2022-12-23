CM calls for public friendly behaviour by Police Officers

IPS Week begins

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a programme organised on the theme of “Uttarakhand Police Manthan – Challenges and Solutions” at the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters, here, today. He said that to make the Uttarakhand Police smart and strong, special attention needed to be paid to fitness and perception management. He expressed the hope that, in this three-day churn, there would also be discussions on matters related to public concerns and strengthening of law and order in the state. This would also help in better coordination between the police and the general public.

The Chief Minister added that the target had been set to make Uttarakhand drug-free by 2025, in which the police would have to play a crucial role. He said that a cleanliness campaign should also be conducted by the police from time to time and people should also be made aware about it.

He said that, next year, recruitment on one thousand posts of police constables would be done. Until the recruitment process of 1521 police constables whose recruitment process is underway, temporary service would be provided by 1521 PRD Jawans. He also announced new Cyber police stations in Almora and Srinagar women police stations.

Dhami said that more attention should be paid to modern technology for the modernisation of the police. More efforts are needed to stop cybercrime. He called upon the Police personnel to maintain friendly behaviour with the people but still ensure strict action against those indulging in unlawful activities. He also called for strict action against those involved in corruption. Better management of traffic had to be ensured, he stated, and also directed that public grievances are redressed quickly. Special attention needed to be paid to women safety and women empowerment.

He emphasised, “The Police officers must ensure that they pickup phone calls of the people and in case the calls can’t be responded to immediately, call back must be ensured. Whatever work is being done by the police in the public interest, it should also be presented properly. The police officers should also encourage their jawans for their good work to boost their morale. Efforts should be made to provide all possible facilities for the jawans. The government will give full cooperation to improve the police system.”

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said that, so far, more than 45 thousand registrations had been done on the Gaura Shakti app for women’s safety. Its regular monitoring is also being done. Efforts are being made to increase the conviction rate in crimes against women and children. Constant efforts are also being made to make Uttarakhand a drug-free state. Continuous efforts are also being made on improvement of law and order in the state.

Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said that Uttarakhand is the best in the SDG index of recovery of properties at the national level. Continuous work is being done by the police on the strengthening of law and order. As many as 54 people had been arrested in the UKSSSC recruitment scam so far. The criminals are being punished. An Operation Crime Drive is presently underway. In 2022, 100 percent heinous crimes of dacoity and rape had been solved. Continuous efforts are also being made to modernise the police.

ADGs PVK Prasad, Amit Kumar Sinha and V Murugesan, IGs AP Anshuman, Vimi Sachdeva, Kewal Khurana, Bimla Gunjyal, Ridhim Agarwal, Neeru Garg and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.