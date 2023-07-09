CM Dhami honours renowned cyclist Asha Malviya in Dehradun

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun , 8 July: Renowned cyclist , Asha Malviya , met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his Camp Office on Saturday. The

Chief Minister appreciated the efforts made by Asha Malviya in spreading awareness through cycle tours for women’s safety and women’s empowerment. The Chief Minister said that if a person works with determination to achieve a goal, then they get success. He wished Asha Malviya a bright future.

Asha Malviya , of Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, is endeavouring to spread awareness through cycle tours across the country for women’s safety and women’s empowerment. She said that the yatra was started by her from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh on November 01, 2022, and this yatra will end in New Delhi on Independence Day.

During this yatra, a total of 25 thousand km will be covered in 28 states of India. During her journey, she has so far covered a 19,700 km distance in 23 states. Uttarakhand is the 24th state of her tour.