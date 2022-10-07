CM Dhami inspects Ballia Nala landslide in Nainital

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 6 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today inspected the landslide happening on Baniya Nala near Nainital and gave necessary directions to the officials to prevent it.

Local MLA Sarita Arya and Bhimtal MLA Ram Singh Keda were also present during the inspection.

Dhami also interacted with party workers later at the State Guest House. Nainital MLA Sarita Arya and Bhimtal MLA Ram Singh Keda, along with District President Pradeep Bisht, were also present during this interaction.