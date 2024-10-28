CM Dhami launches 130 new UTC buses before Diwali

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 27 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today launched 130 new BS-06 model buses for the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation during the Diwali festival. The flag-off ceremony took place at ISBT Dehradun, here.

The Chief Minister stated that the addition of these new buses is a significant step towards enhancing the state’s development. Equipped with modern technology, these buses aim to strengthen the transport system of Uttarakhand, providing safe, convenient, and cost-effective travel for passengers, while energising the state’s economic, social, and tourism activities.

He emphasised that Uttarakhand’s geographical conditions present unique challenges, particularly in remote rural areas that rely heavily on the transport network for basic amenities. The tourism sector is a backbone of the state’s economy, and an effective transport system is crucial for, both, passenger convenience and economic growth. The government is committed to connecting every corner of the state with a robust road network and reliable transport services, he declared.

Dhami also noted the significant turnaround of the transport corporation revenues, which were previously facing a deficit of over Rs 500 crore. The Corporation, however, has been profitable for the last three years. He praised the efforts of the transport corporation’s officials and staff.

Highlighting the vision for the state, he declared that this decade would be known as that of Uttarakhand. The state has recently achieved the top position in the Sustainable Development Goals as per NITI Aayog, and maintaining this status is a challenge. He announced plans to include electric buses in the fleet soon and assured support for the drivers and conductors regarding their issues, including DA increases and implementing the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. Additionally, a decision was made to provide incentive payments to the drivers, conductors, and technical staff during Diwali.

MLA Vinod Chamoli commented on the significance of increasing the bus fleet by 10% under the Chief Minister’s leadership, which would facilitate better transportation for the people. He stressed the need for continuous efforts to enhance the transport corporation’s benefits and improve the ISBT’s aesthetics while preventing encroachments.

The event was attended by MLAs Pramod Nainwal and Savita Kapoor, Mandal President Sanjeev Singhal, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, Vice Chairman, MDA, Bansidhar Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Transport Corporation, Narendra Joshi, Anil Garbiyal, and other officials of the corporation.