HNB Garhwal University awarded DST- PURSE Grant 2024

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 27 Oct: The Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, a central university, has achieved a historic milestone by securing the Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) 2024 grant, awarded by the Union Department of Science and Technology (DST). The grant, totalling Rs 10 crore, aims to significantly strengthen the university’s research capacities and advance its scientific infrastructure.

On 28 August, a university delegation, led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Annapurna Nautiyal, presented the proposal at IIT Delhi. The PURSE programme, established by DST in 2009, is a flagship infrastructure initiative dedicated to enhancing research capabilities and nurturing a vibrant research ecosystem within India’s universities.

Professor Nautiyal expressed her enthusiasm for receiving this prestigious grant, marking a first in the university’s history. She emphasised her commitment to advancing research and technology at HNB Garhwal University. Congratulatory messages were extended by both the Vice-Chancellor and former Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof RC Bhatt, to the PURSE programme coordinator, Professor Hemwati Nandan, co-coordinator Dr Ram Sahu, and the Project Implementation Group (PIG) members, including Dr Rohit Mahar, Dr Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay, Dr Digar Singh, and Dr Gaurav Joshi. The team has reiterated its commitment to transforming the university’s academic and research infrastructure, setting a new benchmark for excellence and innovation in higher education.