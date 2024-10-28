Conference on NMGT held at U’chal Varsity

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 27 Oct: A two-day International Conference on “Nano Material & Green Technology for Sustainability” (ICNMGT 2024) commenced at Uttaranchal University, here, on 26 October. The theme of the conference was Nanomaterials and Green Technology for Sustainability: Quality Innovations & Challenges.

The event was inaugurated by Prof MSM Rawat (former VC & Dean- HNB Garhwal University), Jitender Joshi (President-Uttaranchal University), Dr Abhishek Joshi (Executive Director), Prof Dharam Buddhi (Vice Chancellor), Prof Ajay Singh (Convenor & Director), Dr Amit Bhatt (Campus Director- UU), Dr Anil Singh (Director- Daundi Biological, Dehradun), Hemal Mehta (Chairman- Sudarshan Pharma Group), Dr Vinod Tewari (Professor- BHU), Dr Vishal Sharma (Head-Institute of Forensic Science Punjab University), IPS Chawla (MD- Daffohills Pvt Ltd), Sriniwas (Director-NATCO), Dharambeer Singh (NATCO), Vinay Kumar Singh (MD-DBPL), Dr Arvind Sharma (AETRL), Harish Giri (GM- Giri Diagnostics, Dehradun) and others.

Prof Ajay Singh (Convenor), in his welcome address, mentioned the importance of Nanomaterials and Green Technology in the current scenario. He revealed that more than 400 papers were received for the conference and 310 were selected for publication. Prof Dharam Buddhi in his address encouraged students and young researchers to conduct meaningful and outcome-oriented research to address issues related to society and the environment. More than 450 delegates participated from various prestigious institutes of India and abroad.

The souvenir released on the occasion comprised more than 310 papers related to Nano Materials methods in applied science. Dr Enrico Cattizzone (Professor, Department of Env Engineering University of Calibra, Italy), Dr CR Bhaduri (CEO RD-Ratio Diagnostics GmbH, Germany) were among the international experts that delivered online talks.

Dr SD Pandey (Pro Vice Chancellor- Madhyanchal Professional University, Bhopal), Prof YS Negi (former Dean/Director- IPT, IITR Saharanpur campus), Ravi Sharma (GM- Alder Biochem, Selaqui), Dr Harish Chandra (Dept of Microbiology Gurukul Kangri University, Haridwar), Prof N Gopalan (Dean- Life Sciences Central University of Tamil Nadu), Dr RK Jain (Technical Expert- UNIDO, New Delhi), Dr AK Dixit (Senior Scientist- CPPRI, Saharanpur), Dr Vineet Kumar (Chief Scientist & Professor- FRI, Dehradun) and Amit Kotiyal (GM- Sheron Biomedicines, Dehradun) also delivered expert talks.

The conference was Scopus Indexed for which Journals like Environmental Conservation Journal, Asian Journal of Chemistry, Indian Journal of Environmental Protection etc., collaborated for publication.

Winners of the oral & poster presentations were awarded. The award for best Poster Presentation was won by Divyesh Suvedi (Shoolini University), and Ruchi Mishra (Uttaranchal University).

Dr Vinay Kumar Pandey (Manav Rachna University) was awarded the Young Researcher award. Khushi Tehri and Shelly Kulvanshi won the award for Best Thesis presentation.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna appreciated the efforts of Applied & Life Sciences for organising this International Conference on Sustainability.

The Valedictory Session was presided by Dr Abhishek Joshi (Executive Director).

The Vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Nishesh Sharma on the occasion. Dr VK Srivastava, Dr Shivam Pandey, Dr Sadhna Awasthi, Yogesh Kumar Awasthi and other faculty members were also present.