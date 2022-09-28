CM Dhami off to Delhi to speak to Central leadership

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 27 Sep: Within a space of a few days, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is again off to Delhi and according to the sources will stay there for 3 days. Sources claimed that he had been summoned by the BJP High Command and would meet Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and some other BJP leaders. Officially, he is also scheduled to meet some Union Ministers to discuss matters related to Uttarakhand with them.

Sources claim that the meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah might be fixed by tomorrow. Dhami is expected to give feedback to the Central leadership on the issues that have been making headlines in Uttarakhand and even outside the state. Among them are the issues of irregular appointments in the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat by the then Speakers Prem Chand Aggarwal, who is now a cabinet minister, and his predecessor Govind Singh Kunjwal. Meanwhile the Speaker has already, after approval of the state government started issuing orders terminating such appointments. Fifty such appointments have been terminated already and another 100 may be terminated later this week.

According to sources in the BJP, there is a strong possibility of a reshuffle in the cabinet either during the Navratri period ending 5 October or just after. The sources claimed that dropping of at least one to two ministers could not be ruled out over next few days.