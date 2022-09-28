Gangster Act to be imposed on murder accused in Ankita murder case

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Sep: Uttarakhand Police has decided to impose the Gangster Act against the three accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, who are presently in custody. Sources have claimed that not only will the gangster act will be applied against the murder accused but also their properties would be confiscated by the state administration.

Today, the SIT led by IPS officer P Renuka visited the Vanantara Resort and undertook a search and investigation operation. The team also searched the documents related to the resort and the visitors and also interrogated the employees present and claimed to have gathered crucial evidence. The team also spoke with several witnesses during its visit. The SIT is also investigating the CCTV footage at the site, and CDRs of the mobiles of some of the accused. The SIT also indicated that it would soon be seeking police remand of the accused and interrogate them by confronting them with the evidence found by the team during the course of its investigation. Although, the SIT team has been given one month’s time to file its chargesheet in the case, sources claim that a chargesheet is likely to be filed within a period of next 15 days.