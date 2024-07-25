CM Dhami offer prayers at Kedarnath, inspects ongoing works

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag, 24 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Kedarnath Dham today and undertook darshan of Baba Kedarnath. The Chief Minister performed Rudrabhishek on the occasion. He also prayed for the prosperity of the state and welfare of the world.

After the darshan and the worship, the CM reviewed the ongoing reconstruction work in Kedarpuri.

Dhami, who reached Baba Kedarnath Dham on a one-day visit, today, was welcomed at the VIP helipad by Commissioner, Garhwal, Vinay Shankar Pandey, IG, Garhwal, Karan Singh Nagnyal, District Magistrate Dr Saurabh Gaharwar and Superintendent of Police Dr Vishakha.

During his stay, the Chief Minister also met the Teerth Purohit Samaj and the Chief Priest of the Kedarnath temple.

He sought blessings from Baba Kedar for the sustainable development of Uttarakhand. After about 20 minutes of worship, the Chief Minister greeted the devotees and local people who had come to visit the Dham and wished them a happy Shravan (Sawan) month. Dhami also sought the blessings of the chief priest of the Dham, Shiv Shankar Ling, as well as discussed with the Teerth Purohits the ongoing construction and other works. He also sought their suggestions.

While reviewing the reconstruction work going on in Kedarpuri, he directed the officials to expedite the works and complete all in a timely manner while ensuring top quality.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer, BKTC, Yogendra Singh, In-charge Executive Officer RC Tiwari, former BJP District President Dinesh Uniyal, Anoop Semwal, Kedar Sabha President Rajkumar Tiwari, Vinod Shukla, Kishan Bagwadi, Umesh Posti, Keshav Tiwari, Dinesh Bagwadi were among those present.