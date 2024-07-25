Union Budget will empower women significantly: Asha Nautiyal

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jul: BJP Mahila Morcha State President Asha Nautiyal has described the FY 2024-25 budget as an important milestone in women empowerment. In a statement issued today, Nautiyal who is also a two-term former MLA, claimed that the Union Government has taken care of all sections of the society, and a special focus has been given to the economic development of women. This proves how dedicated the Union Government is towards women empowerment.

She said that many provisions have been made in the budget for the economic advancement of women, and she also expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this. She added that the central government would further increase the role of women in economic development, so that women can get good opportunities. Women-specific schemes and skill programmes and an allocation of more than Rs 3 lakh crores has been dedicated for women-specific schemes and skill programmes, which underlines the government’s commitment to women-led development and economic inclusiveness.

Asha Nautiyal added that a supportive environment has been created for women professionals. Facilitating market access for women-led self-help groups (SHGs) and partnering with businesses to set up hostels and creches for working women will ensure a supportive environment for women professionals. A special focus has been ensured on financial incentives for property purchases for women. Fees have been reduced for properties purchased by women, which has made property ownership more accessible and financially beneficial for women.

The BJP Mahila Morcha State President also asserted that that NPS Vatsalya Yojana will promote long-term savings for minors which reflects the government’s dedication to creating an inclusive financial landscape and supporting families. She also added that technology support package for MSMEs is also included in the budget. Adoption of latest technologies is the aim of this initiative to increase the competitiveness and productivity of MSMEs, enabling them to find a place in the increasingly digital economy. The BJP Mahila Morcha State President claimed that Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) will open 24 new branches to provide better services to MSME groups across the country.