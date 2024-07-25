Minister Ganesh Joshi seeks central approval for silk development projects in U’khand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

New Delhi, 24 Jul: State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi paid a courtesy call on Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Joshi requested the Union Minister to approve funds for various silk development projects in Uttarakhand from Central Silk Board (Union Ministry of Textiles).

These include work on strengthening post cocoon sector with Rs 199.22 lakh in Dehradun district; the Oak Tussar Development Project in Dehradun, Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar with Rs 509.65 lakh. Financial approval was requested for cluster construction work on 6 clusters for development of mulberry silk in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh and Champawat districts; and Rs 13.19 crore for Moonga Silk Development (Forest Area) in Bageshwar district.

Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi informed Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh that the Silk Department is constructing a “Silk House” in collaboration with the Central Silk Board to promote silk production in Silk Park, Dehradun. Minister Joshi said that it is proposed to organise a Silk Expo in the coming month, in which various states will participate. This programme will give Doon Silk a new identity at the national level and silk farmers will be able to get employment.

Minister Joshi also requested the Union Minister to inaugurate the “Silk Expo” and “Silk House” in the month of September.

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh gave positive assurance on all these points and assured necessary action.