Gov briefed on proposed coaching for UPSC exams by ‘Pavan Chintan Dhara’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Jul: Prof Pawan Sinha “Guruji”, President of Pavan Chintan Dhara Ashram, met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

He provided information about the programme, “Project UPSC”, launched by Pavan Chintan Dhara. He said that Project UPSC will be launched soon in Uttarakhand. Presently, the project is currently underway in the state of Sikkim.

Surabhi Sharma, coordinator of this project, said that the ashram has launched this project for the youth aspiring to join the civil services, but face family, financial or other impediments. They will be given free coaching by the ashram under this project. Both, online and offline coaching facilities are being provided for such children. Tips are given to the children by expert teachers as well as well as former civil servants. He said that the specialty of this project is that it emphasises time management, daily lifestyle management and improving the personality development of children. A counselling programme will be organized soon in which the doubts of the youth would be resolved.

On this occasion, the Governor said that the youth here will benefit from this project. He said that the youth here, especially the girls, have unlimited talent. This project will prove helpful for them so that they fulfill their dreams. Girls should be given special priority so that they can prepare for civil services. The Governor also thanked Prof Pawan Sinha for choosing Uttarakhand for this project.