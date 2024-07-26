Unnecessary Hostility

The debate on the Union Budget in Parliament has been pretty disappointing. It is natural to expect that MPs will further the ideology and interests of their respective parties, but there has been not much beyond that, either by shedding light on the intricate subject, or relating it with the actual requirements of their constituencies and states. Even a basic understanding of economics or development policies seems to be lacking among most, with the occasional exception. Being rude, making personal comments, opposing merely for the sake of opposition seems to be the norm.

This is obviously disappointing for the people of the members’ constituencies, who would like to know exactly what is going on and how it impacts them. Mostly, the arguments have been offered in the context of the coming state assembly elections. The BJP is being accused of pandering to its allies for the sake of support in Parliament while attempting to win back supporters it lost in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The opposition is focused on ensuring the Union Government is unable to do that. How much these tactics will pay off in the coming elections will be seen in the future, but there are many larger issues related to the nation as a whole that should also be addressed.

It is becoming increasingly clear, for instance, that the real issue is unemployability among the youth, not so much the lack of jobs. This phenomenon exists at different levels across the states, more in some than others. The government has chosen to focus on providing training in skills relevant to the market and incentivised hiring for these purposes. Every state has separate requirements and the related governments will have to coordinate with the Centre to impart the necessary training and opportunities. However, if the issue is looked at through a partisan lens, the objectives will not be met. Is that fair to the youth seeking satisfactory employment? If the initiatives work, will not the willingness of BJP states to cooperate not provide them an advantage in the long run? A good example of a state suffering due to its antagonistic approach to the Centre is West Bengal. It is caught in a negative cycle that is rapidly taking it down the drain. The attitude of the ruling TMC’s MPs in Parliament reflects this hostility. A deeper understanding of the budget would have, possibly, led to a more positive approach that would help the respective state and the country provide relief to its people. Unfortunately, there is very little of the required bipartisanship visible among the so-called ‘leaders’.