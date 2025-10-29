CM Dhami reviews Sharda Corridor project, pledges cultural revival

Garhwal Post Bureau

Khatima (Udham Singh Nagar), 28 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today directed the officials to ensure that all construction activities under the ambitious Sharda Corridor Development Project be carried out in alignment with the sentiments and aspirations of the local populace. Chairing a comprehensive review meeting at his camp office in Lohiahead here, today, the CM asserted that the project must reflect the region’s faith and traditional ethos.

With an estimated investment of Rs 3,300 crores, the Sharda Corridor Development Project envisions the holistic development of approximately 200 square kilometres. The government claims that the project will elevate the region’s religious, cultural, tourism, and environmental profile. The initiative is also expected to bestow a new identity upon the town of Tanakpur, positioning it as a vibrant centre of spiritual and economic activity.

During the meeting, Dhami reviewed progress regarding 38 major proposed works and instructed the officials to ensure timely, high-quality, and transparent execution. Key components of the project include the redevelopment of Sharda Ghat, implementation of a city drainage plan, restoration of Rankochi Mata Temple, development of a heliport at Banbasa, construction of a Chooka to Chalthi mountain bike trail, establishment of an international border market at Banbasa, beautification of the Shraddha Path riverbank, preparation of a master plan for the Sharda Riverfront, and creation of aero sports facilities in the area. Dhami directed that land acquisition and transfer procedures for these projects be expedited and stressed strict adherence to the construction timeline.

Reiterating the importance of environmental conservation, the CM also instructed that all the designs and the structures be developed in harmony with the region’s cultural and architectural heritage. To facilitate swift implementation and prevent delays, the executing agency has been directed to set up a local office within the project area.

On this occasion, Dhami also announced that the future initiatives will include the development of the Vivekananda Circuit at Lohaghat and the transformation of Maa Varahi Dham into a Spiritual Zone. He also issued instructions to promote the area as a Destination Wedding Hub and to establish a Shaurya Sthal in honour of the martyrs of the Army, Police, and Paramilitary Forces from the region.

The CM stressed that the project’s core objective is to preserve the spiritual, cultural, and historical identity of Tanakpur while enhancing tourism, environmental sustainability, and the overall experience of devotees. He expressed confidence that the corridor will serve as a catalyst for local employment generation and improvement in public welfare.

Among those present at the meeting were Anil Kapoor Dabbu, Special Secretary and Joint Managing Director of UIDB, Ajay Mishra, District Magistrate, Champawat, Manish Kumar, District Magistrate, Udham Singh Nagar, Nitin Singh Bhadauria, ADM, Champawat, Krishna Nath Goswami and CDO Dr GS Khati.