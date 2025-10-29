Preparations in full swing for President Murmu’s visit

Horse-riding arena at Rashtrapati Niketan ready for inauguration

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Oct: Preparations are in full swing for the visit of President Droupadi Murmu, who is expected to address a special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly as part of the State’s Silver Jubilee celebrations. In this regard, Additional Secretary, President’s Secretariat, Rakesh Gupta, today held a meeting with senior officials in Dehradun in this regard. He directed the officials to ensure that all ongoing works are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The meeting also reviewed the outline of the President’s forthcoming Dehradun visit and assessed the progress of developmental projects within the President’s Estate. Gupta emphasised that construction work related to the Rashtrapati Udyan and other assets under the President’s properties must be completed as per schedule to ensure readiness for the visit.

Following the establishment of Rashtrapati Niketan and Rashtrapati Tapovan under the national initiative to transform Presidential Estates into ‘Buildings of the Nation’, work on the Rashtrapati Udyan project has gathered pace. The project, spread over 132 acres, is expected to be completed by next year. Designed around the principles of accessibility, sustainability, and community engagement, Rashtrapati Udyan is envisioned as a major centre of public interaction, culture, and civic pride.

The park will feature themed botanical and flower gardens, a butterfly house and aviary, a scenic lake, and the country’s second-highest national flagpole as a defining landmark. Additional facilities will include pedestrian and cycling tracks, an open-air theatre with a capacity of over 800 people for cultural events, a public library, and a food plaza to enhance visitor experience.

The construction of a Horse Riding Arena and a Foot Over Bridge within the Rashtrapati Niketan complex has already been completed and awaits early inauguration. The Horse Riding Arena, developed on the site’s historic grounds once used as a summer camp for the President’s Bodyguard (PBG) horses, is expected to be a major attraction at Rashtrapati Niketan. Six horses are being brought from the elite President’s Bodyguard regiment in New Delhi, and visitors will soon be able to observe their care and training.

This feature is particularly noteworthy as Rashtrapati Niketan becomes the first Presidential Retreat with an active PBG presence open to the public, offering a rare glimpse into the regiment’s ceremonial and operational traditions. The complex also houses a museum chronicling the 251-year legacy of the President’s Bodyguard, making it a unique cultural and military heritage landmark.

PRO at the President’s Secretariat, Kumar Samresh shared that that the newly constructed Horse Riding Arena and the Foot Over Bridge are likely to be inaugurated during President Murmu’s upcoming visit. Rashtrapati Niketan and Rashtrapati Tapovan, inaugurated by the President on 20 June last year, have already become popular attractions among tourists and residents. Over the past four months, 4,753 visitors have toured Rashtrapati Niketan, while 15,567 have visited Rashtrapati Tapovan. It is estimated that the upcoming Rashtrapati Udyan will attract nearly 20 lakh visitors annually once completed.

The officials present at the meeting included District Magistrate Savin Bansal, DG, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, SSP Ajai Singh, and Municipal Commissioner Namami Bansal, among others.

Meanwhile in another development, it has been confirmed that President Murmu will also grace the 20th Convocation Ceremony of Kumaun University, Nainital, as the Chief Guest on 4 November at the AN Singh Hall Auditorium, DSB Campus. The President will confer degrees and medals upon undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral scholars.

Vice-Chancellor of Kumaun University, Diwan Singh Rawat has shared that a total of 16,183 students will be awarded degrees this year, including 9,788 women and 6,395 men. At the undergraduate (UG) level, 7,823 women and 1,965 men will receive degrees, while at the postgraduate level (PG level), 5,067 women and 1,328 men will be conferred degrees. In addition, 234 researchers, comprising 144 women and 90 men, will be awarded PhD degrees, and three distinguished scholars will receive the D Lit degree.