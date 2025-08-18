CM Dhami urges doctors to combine effective treatment with compassion & service

Appointment letters handed over to 220 medical officers

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to 220 newly appointed medical officers at the Uttarakhand Medical Health Empowerment Campaign organised by the Health Department at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, here, today.

Wishing the new appointees all success, the Chief Minister said this moment is a significant milestone in their lives. He added, “You are not just doctors, but also the guardians of the health of Devbhoomi. You must therefore work with complete dedication and service spirit to make healthcare in the state affordable, accessible, and of high quality.”

Quoting poet Gumani Pant, the CM said, “Pratham deh ko jatan kar lo, phir sadhana hogi.” (First take care of the body, only then spiritual practice is possible).

The Chief Minister informed the gathering that over 11 lakh patients in Uttarakhand have already availed cashless treatment worth more than Rs 21 crore. Advanced cardiac and neurological care facilities have been set up in Srinagar, while cancer treatment facilities are being provided in Haldwani. He noted that emergency medical services through helicopters have also proved to be lifesaving, as seen recently during the disaster in Dharali.

He highlighted that free health check-ups, modernisation of health centres, appointment of paramedical staff, and the expansion of telemedicine services have given a new dimension to healthcare in the state. He also announced efforts to establish a medical college in every district, ensuring that people have access to quality healthcare at the local level.

The CM added that Uttarakhand is setting new benchmarks in every field and is playing a leading role in realising the vision of a Developed India. He stressed that the state’s development will be achieved through the progress of its society, citizens, and every sector.

Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that, under the CM’s leadership, the Health Department is setting new records in recruitment. Of the 220 doctors, except for four appointed under the Divyang quota, all would be posted in remote areas. He further announced that the department is preparing to recruit more doctors, nurses, and support staff soon. The Minister also stated that from 17 September (PM Modi’s birthday) to 2 October, large-scale blood donation camps at 220 locations and health camps in every village will be organised, benefiting over 25 lakh people.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi asserted that ensuring adequate availability of doctors and support staff in remote areas will encourage more doctors to willingly serve in such regions. He added, “Even today, after God, doctors are held in the highest regard. Therefore, doctors must strive to further strengthen this trust of the people.”

The programme held at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, MLAs Khajan Das, Rajkumar Pori, and Savita Kapoor, State Vice President, National Health Mission, Suresh Bhatt, Secretary, Health, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Director General, Health, Dr Sunita Tamta, along with officers and medical professionals.