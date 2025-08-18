DLSA holds multi-purpose camp in Kalsi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Aug: A multi-purpose/new module camp was organised by the District Legal Services Authority, Dehradun, at the office of the Block Development Officer, Kalsi, in the presence of Acting Chairperson Justice Manoj Tiwari.

Also present was District Judge, Dehradun, Prem Singh Khimal and Neema Khimal, Member Secretary of the State Legal Services Authority, Uttarakhand, Pradeep Mani Tripathi, Chief Development Officer, Dehradun, Abhinav Shah, Chief Medical Officer, Dehradun, Dr Manoj Sharma, along with all the respected judicial officers of district Dehradun and officials from various government departments.

President of the Bar Association, Vikasnagar, Chaudhary Vijay Pal, also participated in the camp.

Officials from various government departments and representatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) extended their cooperation. Various essential materials were distributed, and the tribal/rural population of the Kalsi region was made aware of various departmental schemes.

The programme began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp before the image of Maa Saraswati. Artists of the Culture Department, Dehradun, presented a Saraswati Vandana, a welcome song, and a folk dance depicting the local culture.

Seema Dungarakoti, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Dehradun, informed those present that such multipurpose camps are organised from time to time with the primary objective of spreading awareness among the people about their legal and social rights.

For maintaining cleanliness during the camp, seven sanitation workers were appreciated and felicitated for their selfless service.

As part of the programme, the Health Department and the Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences organised a free health camp which included various check-ups, tests, and distribution of medicines.

The following government and non-government organisations extended their support in this mega camp: Department of Women Empowerment & Child Development; Sara SAE Pvt Ltd, Selaqui; Shirdi Sai Hari Murti Sewa Dham, Rishikesh; Temple Shri Bharat Ji Maharaj, Rishikesh; Jayaram Trust, Rishikesh; Gayatri Parivar, Vikasnagar; Neerja Devbhoomi Charitable Trust, Rishikesh; Human Rights & Social Justice Organisation, Dehradun; Suncare Formulations Pvt Ltd, Selaqui; Tupperware India Pvt Ltd; East African Overseas Pharmacy, Selaqui; Fabco Bag Industries, Selaqui; Crime Control Research Organisation, Rishikesh; Samarpan Society, Dehradun; Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Bhagwanpur, Roorkee, Haridwar; Dixon Technologies India Ltd, Pachhwa Doon, Selaqui; Campus Active Wear Ltd, Selaqui; and Narayan Self-Help Group, Dhoira. The Rural Development Department, Kalsi, distributed cheques, while Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sindh Bank, and Union Bank of India also extended cooperation.

During the camp, the following items were distributed among local beneficiaries, senior citizens, women, and school students: Computer sets, tablets, laser printers, RO systems; Mukhyamantri Mahalaxmi Kit, Kishori Kit, Himalayan Baby Kit, New Pehal Kit, First Aid Kits; Stationery sets, immunity booster kits, solar lamps, umbrellas, blankets, tiffin & water bottles, and school bags.

In addition, for persons with disabilities, wheelchairs, crutches, walkers, back-support belts, walking sticks, and hearing aids were distributed by the Social Welfare Department and the District Legal Services Authority, Dehradun.

The District Legal Services Authority also distributed Simplified Legal Knowledge Series books at the end of the camp.

Finally, the District Judge and other guests inspected the stalls set up in the camp, encouraged all participating government departments and NGOs, and carried out a tree plantation.

More than 1,000 beneficiaries availed of the benefits of this mega camp.