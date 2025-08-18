State Election Commission orders suspension of SHO, action against CO over Betalghat firing

FIR filed against Yashpal Arya, others, 6 arrested

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/Nainital, 17 Aug: The State Election Commission has taken serious cognisance of the firing incident that occurred during the panchayat elections in Betalghat in Nainital district. Acting on the report submitted by the election observer posted in the Betalghat development block on 14 August, the Commission has initiated stringent measures. In connection with the Betalghat firing case, six individuals have been arrested, while a separate case has been registered against several persons, including Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, in the Nainital kidnapping episode.

In view of the gravity of the situation, the State Election Commission has recommended departmental action against Police Circle Officer (CO), Bhawali, Pramod Shah. Simultaneously, it has advised the government to suspend Station House Officer, Betalghat, Anees Ahmed with immediate effect and initiate departmental proceedings against him. The firing incident, which occurred during the election of Pramukh and Up-Pramukh in the Betalghat area panchayat, significantly vitiated the electoral atmosphere. It may also be reminded here that incidents such as firing, violent clashes are not at all common in the state. It is perhaps for the first time in the past 25 years of Uttarakhand’s existence as a separate state that a firing incident has occurred during elections.

The police have arrested Deepak Singh Rawat alias Latwal, Yash Bhatnagar alias Yashu, Virendra Arya alias Vicky, Ravindra Kumar alias Ravi, Prakash Bhatt, and Pankaj Papola in connection with the firing. These individuals have been booked under various sections pertaining to armed rebellion, attempted murder, and other serious offences. Meanwhile, in the Nainital kidnapping case, FIRs have been registered against several prominent political figures based on separate complaints.

On the complaint by BJP candidate Deepa Darmwal, a case has been registered against Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, Deputy Leader of the Opposition Bhuvan Kapri, Haldwani MLA Sumit Hridayesh, former MLA Sanjeev Arya (Yashpal Arya’s son), and another person under sections 62, 115(2), 140(3), and 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Deepa has alleged that, on 14 August, while contesting the district panchayat president’s election, she arrived at the polling station with four members. During this time, unidentified individuals, allegedly accompanied by Congress leaders, attempted to obstruct, assault, and forcibly remove her supporters.

It may be recalled that, yesterday, in a separate complaint filed by Pushpa, another case had been registered against Shankar Koranga, BJP District President Pratap Bisht, Anand Singh Darmwal, Chatur Bora, Pramod Bora, Prakhar Sah, Bobby Bhakuni, Vishal Negi, Pankaj Negi, Shubham Darmwal, Komal Darmwal, and one unidentified person under sections 74, 115(2), 140(3), 191(2), 351, and 352 of the BNS. These cases were registered on the basis of complaints from the families of the five missing members. The police had registered cases against certain BJP leaders and unidentified individuals.

It may be recalled that the elections for the posts of district panchayat president, vice-president, and block pramukh were held across all districts of Uttarakhand on 14 August, except in Haridwar. While polling was peaceful in most districts, the Nainital district panchayat president election witnessed considerable turmoil. Both Congress and BJP candidates have accused each other of orchestrating the alleged kidnapping of district panchayat members who supported their respective candidacies.

In light of the escalating controversy, the Congress had approached the Uttarakhand High Court on 14 August. The court heard the matter on the same day and issued stern directives to the police and administration. Although the State Election Commission had conducted the counting of votes late on the night of 14 August, the results have not been declared. Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh confirmed that the election result has been sealed and secured in a double-lock system. This information has been shared with the State Election Commission and the contesting candidates. The matter is scheduled for hearing in the Uttarakhand High Court tomorrow, during which the sealed envelope containing the election results will be presented. Subsequent action will be taken based on the court’s directives.

Meanwhile a video has surfaced featuring the five missing panchayat members. In the video, the persons being alleged to have been kidnapped have denied any such thing, stating that they had voluntarily gone out for a stroll and were safe. They also assured through the video that there was no cause for concern and that they would return shortly. This development has added a new dimension to the ongoing political and legal tussle surrounding the panchayat elections in Nainital.