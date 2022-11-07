CM directs officers to expedite recruitment process in respect of vacancies

Dehradun, 5 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami , today directed the officers concerned to expedite the recruitment process in the state. He further directed all secretaries to make available the information of vacancies of their departments within a week. He said that this ought to include the details of the total posts of all the departments, including the complete details of the currently working and vacant posts. He was holding a meeting of senior officers at the Secretariat today. Dhami directed that regular employment fairs be organised by the Employment and Skill Development Department, for employment and self-employment, in which cooperation of industrial organisations also be taken so that more and more people of the state could get employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister gave strict instructions to the officers that the files of the departments ought not to remain unnecessarily pending at the government level. Cognisance of this would also be taken from the Chief Minister’s Office. The Chief Minister said that the requisitions for the vacant posts of various departments to be sent to the commission be examined and sent as soon as possible. Before sending the requisition, all the necessary formalities be completed properly, so that the recruitment process could be accelerated.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that it was also the responsibility of the departmental officers to ensure that a good pace of the work at the departmental level in the implementation of the schemes be maintained. For this the departments would have to improve their functioning. In view of departmental utility, action should be ensured to fill essential and important nature posts expeditiously.

In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretaries Radha Raturi and Anand Vardhan, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, DGP Ashok Kumar, Principal Conservator of Forest Vinod Kumar Singhal, Secretaries to the government R Meenakshi Sundaram, Shailesh Bagoli, Arvind Singh Hyanki, Sachin Kurve, BVRC Purushottam, Ravinath Raman, Dr R. Rajesh Kumar, Director General Education Banshidhar Tiwari, other officers of the Government and Heads of Departments of various departments were present.